An advisory released by California officials on the health effects of electronic cigarettes raises new questions about the safety of these devices. California health officials issued a health advisory this week on the dangers of electronic cigarettes. This warning coincides with a state Senate bill that would regulate the devices as tobacco products. At the same time, a ban on “vaping” on San Francisco’s public transit system awaits a final vote. The health advisory and accompanying report by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said that, in addition to nicotine, the devices also emit cancer-causing chemicals and ultrafine particles that may cause inflammation in the lungs. “E-cigarettes contain nicotine and other harmful chemicals, and the nicotine in them is as addictive as the nicotine in cigarettes,” said the department’s director and state health officer, Dr. Ron Chapman, in a press release. “There is a lot of misinformation about e-cigarettes. That is why, as the state’s health officer, I am advising Californians to avoid the use of e-cigarettes and keep them away from children of all ages.” Study: Teen E-Cigarette Use Is a Gateway to Traditional Smoking »

Youth Use of E-Cigarettes on the Rise Of particular concern is the use of electronic cigarettes by children and teens. In 2014, the Monitoring the Future survey, which tracks substance use in more than 40,000 young people, found that more teens use electronic cigarettes than conventional ones. During that year, 17 percent of high school seniors reported using electronic cigarettes. The popularity of e-cigarettes among teens may lead new generations to nicotine addiction. “Without action, it is likely that California’s more than two decades of progress to prevent and reduce traditional tobacco use will erode as e-cigarettes re-normalize smoking behavior,” the CDPH report said. The lure of electronic cigarettes is compounded by the fact that the liquids they burn — also known as “e-juice” or “e-liquid”— come in flavors such as bubble gum, chocolate, and cotton candy. Electronic cigarette companies market their products using cartoon characters and celebrity sponsorship, tactics previously used by tobacco companies to market traditional cigarettes to kids. Worst Fears About Teen E-Cigarette Use Justified, New Data Suggest »

E-Cigarettes Emit Toxic Chemicals Electronic cigarettes are battery-powered devices that heat a liquid containing nicotine into a vapor that can be inhaled. These cigarettes allow users to adjust the nicotine level and to use the same cartridge for extended periods. In general, e-cigarettes emit fewer toxic chemicals than conventional cigarettes. But the CDPH report said that the vapor released by e-cigarettes contains at least ten chemicals known to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. A recent article published in the New England Journal of Medicine also found that, at high temperature settings, electronic cigarettes might release more cancer-causing formaldehyde than conventional cigarettes. The research does not prove that electronic cigarettes are a health risk, but it does emphasize how little is known about these devices and what they emit.