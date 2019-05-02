Share on Pinterest The FDA recently approved Duobrii for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. The lotion contains both a corticosteroid (halobetasol propionate) and a topical retinoid (tazarotene). Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a lotion containing two medications for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults.

This condition causes the skin to develop thick, scaly patches called plaques, often on the knees, elbows, lower back, and scalp.

Plaque psoriasis is the most common type of psoriasis according to the American Academy of Dermatology. People who develop this condition usually have it for life.

Duobrii, sold by Bausch Health Companies Inc., combines a corticosteroid (halobetasol propionate) and a topical retinoid (tazarotene).

This is not only more convenient for people with plaque psoriasis, but also provides greater results over either of the drugs alone.

“The synergistic effect of having a retinoid with a steroid cream is going to make the skin turn over faster and make the steroid cream work much better,” Dr. Michele S. Green, a dermatologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told Healthline.

The two medications in Duobrii work together to slow the growth of skin cells and reduce the symptoms of plaque psoriasis.

This is currently the only topical lotion on the market to include both of these medications.

A clinical trial conducted by the Bausch Health found that the lotion was more effective than the individual medications in treating moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

In a news release, the company reports that the most common side effects of the lotion included redness, itching, swelling, burning, stinging, pain at the site of application, inflamed hair follicles, thinning of the skin, peeling, and rash.

Bausch Health expects the new lotion to be available in the United States in June, according to the release.

The lotion’s wholesale cost is $825 for a 100-gram tube. Some people with commercial health insurance may be able to buy it for a $25 to $40 copay through the company’s access program.