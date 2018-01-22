Researchers are examining two drugs used to treat other ailments to see if they’re effective for people with irritable bowel disorder.

For people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the next breakthroughs in treatment may already be on the way.

This month at the United States’ first annual Crohn’s & Colitis Congress, researchers and clinicians are looking ahead at what those breakthroughs could be.

IBD is an umbrella term for a variety of symptoms and conditions that includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Both diseases occur due to an abnormal response by the body’s immune system, causing chronic inflammation to the bowel and gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Roughly 3 million U.S. adults have the disease. Experts estimate that number may be closer to 5 million worldwide.

IBD is more common in developed countries, although it’s not clear why.

Expert’s opinions differ on this issue because IBD is caused by both genetic and environmental factors.

There’s no cure for IBD. It’s commonly treated with anti-inflammatory medication.

However, even the best current treatments, drugs known as anti-TNF or TNF inhibitors, can yield lackluster results.

“They work in patients initially about 60 percent of the time… Over the following year, of the 60 percent that are responsive, as much as 30 to 50 percent may lose responsiveness,” said Dr. Brent Polk, professor of pediatrics and gastroenterology at the University of Southern California (USC) and chairman of the Congress.

“So, by a year they may only be effective in 30 to 40 percent of patients. As you can see there is a huge gap in our currently best available treatment,” Polk told Healthline.