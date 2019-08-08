An as-needed injectable treatment offers women another option for treating low libido, but it may not work for every woman. Share on Pinterest The FDA has approved a new injectable treatment to boost libido in women. Getty Images Women have another FDA-approved drug that promises to boost their sex drive, bringing the total number of medications to exactly… two. The drug called Vyleesi was developed by AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company plans to sell the drug at $899 for a pack of four injectors, according to Reuters. There is no information available yet on whether the drug will be covered by health insurance. But Reuters reports that some plans cover Addyi, the first female low libido drug on the market. This daily pill was approved in 2015. Women inject the new drug themselves in the thigh or abdomen using an auto-injector. The medication works for several hours and only has to be used when women need it. “Bremelanotide, or Vyleesi, is the first option available to women that allows them to treat their symptoms on an as-needed basis,” said Dr. Elizabeth Kavaler, a urology specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City who wasn’t involved in the drug’s development. “The injection is self-administered 45 minutes before the desired effect occurs.” The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved bremelanotide on Friday for premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). This condition is defined by a low level or absence of interest in sex, causing distress or relationship difficulty.

Improvements in sexual desire and distress AMAG conducted two clinical trials with over 1,200 women to study how well bremelanotide worked. Women were randomly assigned to use either the drug or an inactive placebo. The FDA reported that about 25 percent of women who used the drug had an increase in their self-reported sexual desire level, compared to 17 percent of women using the placebo. In addition, over a third of women treated with bremelanotide had decreases in self-reported distress related to low sex drive. However, this was only slightly higher than the number of women in the placebo group who saw improvements. Women using the drug had a similar number of satisfying sexual events during the study as women who took the placebo. Bremelanotide doesn’t enhance sexual performance, said the FDA. The most common side effects of bremelanotide were nausea, vomiting, flushing, headache, and reactions at the site of injection. The FDA reported that about 40 percent of women in the clinical trials experienced nausea, sometimes severe enough that they needed a medication to treat it. Blood pressure also increased in women using bremelanotide, although it usually returned to normal within 12 hours. However, women with unmanaged high blood pressure or cardiovascular disease shouldn’t use the drug. Bremelanotide may also interfere with naltrexone, a drug taken by mouth to treat opioid or alcohol dependence. People taking naltrexone shouldn’t use bremelanotide. The drug activates melanocortin receptors in the body. These are known to be involved in sexual response as well as skin pigmentation, food intake, and the sleep-wake cycle.