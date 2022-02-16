Share on Pinterest Researchers say people who test positive for COVID-19 can have heart health issues for up to a year.

Juan Moyano/Stocksy United

In a study of veterans, researchers report that heart health issues can continue to linger in people up to a year after they’ve recovered from COVID-19.

They say the issues crop up even among younger people, as well as people who only had mild cases.

Experts say COVID-19 can damage the heart in a number of ways.

They urge anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to get screened for cardiovascular issues.

For many people with COVID-19 — even people who didn’t get sick enough to require hospitalization — cardiovascular problems can linger long after the coronavirus has been vanquished from their bodies.

A new study involving people with COVID-19 treated in U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals found a wide variety of cardiac health conditions that persisted for up to a year after infection.

“Individuals with COVID-19 are at increased risk of incident cardiovascular disease spanning several categories, including cerebrovascular disorders, dysrhythmias, ischemic and nonischemic heart disease, pericarditis, myocarditis, heart failure, and thromboembolic disease,” the study authors wrote.

“These risks and burdens were evident even among individuals who were not hospitalized during the acute phase of the infection and increased in a graded fashion according to the care setting during the acute phase [nonhospitalized, hospitalized, and admitted to intensive care].”

The researchers called the risk and prevalence of cardiovascular illness among COVID-19 survivors “substantial.”

They added the pandemic is likely to increase the rate of cardiovascular diseases worldwide and have “long-lasting consequences for patients and health systems and also have broad implications on economic productivity and life expectancy.”

Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, a study co-author and director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center and the chief of research and education service at Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, told Healthline that the research showed that about 4 percent of all COVID-19 patients could expect to develop serious heart complications.

“While this figure may seem small to some people, multiply that by the millions of people with COVID-19 in the U.S. and globally, and it becomes clear that this is a significant problem,” Al-Aly said. “COVID-19 is now a cardiovascular risk factor, and patients with COVID-19 should be cared for with that idea in mind.”