A Switzerland-based company revealed it’s developing a new vaccine for cat allergies that’s administered directly to the animal instead of a person.

While not yet available, the vaccine targets Fel d 1, a common feline allergen (dander that collects in the animal’s fur) that affects close to 10 percent of the Western human population.

A recent study on 54 cats showed “no overt toxic effect” and appears to be safe for use.

A Swiss-based company might have come up with an inventive new solution for those who like cats but sadly have allergies to their would-be feline friends.

What is it? A new cat allergy vaccine that’s administered to pets themselves, not people.

Earlier this year, HypoPet AG announced in a press release that it was developing a vaccine that targets Fel d 1, a common feline allergen that affects close to 10 percent of the Western human population.

The results of the company’s vaccine tests were recently published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, revealing what looks to be an effective test vaccine that immunizes cats from their own allergen.

“We are very pleased to publish this data which shows our HypoCat™ vaccine is able to produce high levels of antibodies in cats and that these antibodies can bind and neutralize the Fel d 1 allergen produced by the animals,” Gary Jennings, PhD, the company’s CEO, said in the release.

“This work was a key step in the milestone driven development of HypoCat™, the lead project in our product pipeline,” he added.

This could be a purrfect solution for those who are living with a cat allergy.

In fact, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America reports as many as 3 in 10 people in the United States have allergic reactions to cats and dogs.

Also, cat allergies are about twice as common as those to canine companions.