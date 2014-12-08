Doctors are hacking a signaling pathway called PD-1 to defeat multiple forms of cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) to treat melanoma was a big deal, not just because melanoma is a hard-to-beat cancer, but also because other cancers share the same features that Keytruda attacks.

One of those cancers is Hodgkin lymphoma. This weekend, researchers published findings that a similar experimental drug, nivolumab, brought about a full remission in almost 90 percent of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma. The 23 patients in the study had not responded well to other treatments, but many of them have continued to thrive a year after they were treated with nivolumab.

Four patients saw their tumors eliminated and 16 saw their tumors shrink by more than half. Six months after receiving the drug, 86 percent of the patients were alive and continued to respond to the drug.

Doctors at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute led the trial, and the results are published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

In an editorial note published alongside the study, the NEJM editors call the results “a remarkably high objective response rate.”

