A medical technology company has started a clinical trial for a fertility tracking bracelet designed to help women with irregular menstrual cycles get pregnant.

Can a fertility tracking bracelet help women with irregular cycles become pregnant?

A clinical trial conducted by the medical technology company Ava and the University Hospital of Zurich in Switzerland hopes to shed light on that question.

The trial will monitor the use of Ava’s cycle-tracking bracelet in 50 women with highly irregular menstrual cycles, including women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The bracelet uses sensor technology and clinically tested algorithms to detect the window of time in which the user is fertile.

“It measures various noninvasive parameters, which are related to the hormonal cycle and ensure high measurement quality,” Dr. Brigitte Leeners, lead investigator of the trial and a professor of reproductive endocrinology at University of Zurich, told Healthline.

The bracelet is already available for use in women whose cycles are 24 to 35 days long.

The new trial will assess its potential use in women whose cycles fall outside that range.

“We have quite a large databank on normal cycles,” Leeners said, “and now we will use our algorithm with the aim of achieving a comparable prediction quality in irregular cycles.”

Ava is also studying the potential use of its cycle-tracking bracelet as a nonhormonal contraceptive device.