By showing potential to help predict the progression of MS, a blood test is aiming to reduce the number of MRIs for people with the chronic condition.

Are blood tests becoming the future of managing multiple sclerosis?

Earlier this year, the company IQuity released a blood test, IsolateMS, saying it could help diagnose multiple sclerosis (MS) in patients.

And now a new blood test is showing potential in helping predict progression in MS.

Currently, there is no way to predict progression, but the use of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans help doctors and patients track disease activity.

This new blood test is based on a protein that is released following damage to cell axons.

The protein, called neurofilament light chain or serum NF-L, could be a promising biomarker for disease activity and treatment response in relapsing-remitting MS according to a recent study out of Norway.

Serum NF-L may also offer an alternative to MRI monitoring for disease activity, according to the study.

Serum NF-L are proteins that can be released following axonal damage, which is also found in Alzheimer’s and motor neuron diseases.

Not much is known about axonal damage in multiple sclerosis.

In some instances, the damage occurs alongside demyelination. But it has also been detected in areas void of demyelinating lesions.