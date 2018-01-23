A more sensitive test is now being used to look for evidence that a person has had a heart attack. However, experts do have a few words of caution. Share on Pinterest Doctors will tell you that the longer you go without treatment after a heart attack, the more your heart muscle is damaged. In the hopes of getting patients treated more quickly, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a test last year that can detect evidence of a heart attack twice as fast as previous tests. While experts have been waiting for this new test for years, some warn there is still reason to be cautious about relying too much on this new test. The test measures for a protein called troponin. This protein is released when a heart muscle is damaged. In a study published last month looking at low-risk patients, researchers found that the new FDA approved high-sensitivity troponin test could help doctors identify patients having a heart attack in under three hours as opposed to six to nine hours under less sensitive troponin tests. This high-sensitivity troponin assay has been used in Europe since 2010, but it wasn’t approved by the FDA until last year.

The new tool to fight heart attacks Heart disease is a major concern in the United States with 735,000 Americans having a heart attack annually , and 610,000 deaths attributed to heart disease. As a result, finding ways to detect and treat heart attacks early is key. Dr. Frederick Korley, assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Michigan, explained how heart attacks are often diagnosed. “Troponin is the way heart attacks are diagnosed, it’s used in addition to the ECG,” he said. “But very few people having a heart attack actually have signs of the heart attack on the ECG, so for the vast majority we rely on the blood test troponin.” The protein is released when the heart muscle is damaged. Korley said because of how sensitive the tests are, doctors can see if a patient is likely having a heart attack within a few hours. Prior to this test, it often took more than six hours for enough troponin to be released to be detectable on a test. “They’re measuring the same thing, but the new [test] is able to measure 10 times lower concentration of troponin, than in the past,” Korley told Healthline. But Korley and other experts caution that doctors shouldn’t rely too heavily on this test when determining who has a heart attack.