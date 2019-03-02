Researchers say a biomarker taken from blood samples may detect multiple sclerosis disease activity and treatment response.

Share on Pinterest Researchers used serum light chain levels in their study. Getty Images

Researchers say they may have found a viable biomarker that detects disease activity and treatment response in people with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The recent study , published on behalf of the American Academy of Neurology, showed a strong connection between serum neurofilament light chains and MS activity.

The researchers say the serum light chain levels correlated with new or enlarging lesions as well as with brain volume and relapses.

“Not only do neurofilament light chains correlate with everything associated with MS, but the strength is very high,” Mark Allegretta, PhD, associate vice president of commercial research for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, told Healthline.

The scientists used samples from phase III trials. The research included 589 people with MS.

By using the baseline numbers and the number of relapses, researchers could predict neurofilament levels. These levels increased in those with disease activity.

Neurofilament light chains are used today in clinical studies but must be extracted from spinal fluid.

This new research sheds light on using chains extracted from blood samples, which are easier to extract than spinal fluid and less expensive than MRIs.

“The use of neurofilament light chains has been developing over time,” Allegretta said. “This is something we’ve been watching and continues to show more and more promise as a really viable biomarker that might have some utility in how we do clinical trials in MS.”

“These light chains have been studied at the research level in spinal levels, where you expect to find changes,” he added, “but because of improvements in technology and the assay platforms used, we can now detect it in the blood.”

“One would hope that it would correlate with other important clinical aspects of people monitored with MS as to whether or not they are responding to treatment,” he explained.