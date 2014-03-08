Lammily, a fit, healthy-looking doll shows what young women really look like. With the iconic Barbie turning 55 in March, now might be the time for a realistic makeover of the doll with the famously unattainable figure. Meet Lammily, the fit, more muscular Barbie counterpart who boasts the tagline “Average is Beautiful.” The brainchild of artist Nickolay Lamm, Lammily was created with realistic female proportions in mind. While the classic Barbie would likely teeter over on her tiny feet under the weight of a large head and bust, the Lammily prototype is based on measurements of the average 19-year-old woman’s body. She can even stand on her own two feet unsupported. The highly successful crowdfunding campaign to make the “Average Barbie” a reality speaks to the need for a variety of body representations, especially for young women. Lammily will be available in November for purchase, and orders are already being lined up. She doesn’t have the clout that Barbie has, but toys like Lammily are a step in a positive direction for body diversity and acceptance. Are You Exercising To Look Like Barbie? Learn When It’s Too Much »

A Global Influence With her great looks, multiple careers, and overwhelming popularity, Barbie is a force to be reckoned with. But it's her unrealistic figure that's cause for concern, says Dr. Eileen Anderson-Fye, assistant professor of women's and gender Studies, ethnic studies, and child studies at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. While Barbie is an integral piece of Americana, Anderson-Fye has seen the extent of influences such as Barbie's on a global scale, with a growing preference for slimmer bodies. One day, Anderson-Fye hopes, toy developers will also branch out into dolls with more racial and ethnic diversity than those currently on the market. Lammily is still a victory in herself, as few dolls in the major toy market share her proportions. Historically, Anderson-Fye explains, larger bodies have been favored, signaling access to resources, wealth, and leisure. However, she says, this is shifting around the world. Even while working in rural Central America, Anderson-Fye noticed many little girls around her toting Barbie dolls. Barbie herself isn't all to blame, but she does represent many of the unrealistic expectations women are faced with in terms of their bodies. The average-sized Barbie is not a new idea, but Lammily is unique in that she portrays the actual body types of many young women.