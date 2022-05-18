Share on Pinterest The Ness Rewards app allows users to earn points for actions such as going to the gym or getting regular checkups. They can then redeem earned points for deals with partner brands. Westend61/Getty Images A new app promises to reward people for ‘healthy actions’ they already do, like exercising.

Points earned through the Ness Rewards App can be redeemed at popular wellness brands.

Users will also have access to wellness experts like dietitians and health coaches.

The company is launching a suite of credit cards to help users earn even more points.

Experts say apps like Ness can be useful tools in your pursuit of better health. Would you like to be rewarded for doing the things that you know you should be doing anyway to take care of yourself, like working out and visiting your doctor? While the health benefits of doing those things should be reward enough, it sure wouldn’t hurt to have a little extra cash to spend on healthy groceries or an exercise class, right? In order to help with your wellness efforts, the fintech company Ness has now launched the Ness Rewards App.

Introducing the Ness Rewards App Ness says their new app will eventually allow people to earn points for “healthy actions” they are already doing, like getting regular checkups and going to the gym. Points earned will then be eligible for redemption at their partner wellness brands. Among the many well-known brands that they are working with are Barry’s Bootcamp, Sweetgreen, and Thrive Market. They have also acquired WellSet, a provider of virtual holistic wellness classes. WellSet has a 4,000-strong network of health coaches, doulas, dietitians, and therapists that can be accessed by using your points. Additionally, Ness is creating a suite of credit cards to help their customers build up rewards faster. Future plans include offerings of medical benefits, supplemental insurance, and comprehensive health insurance.

Why the Ness Rewards App was created Derek Flanzraich, who was previously the CEO and founder of Greatist, which was acquired by Healthline Media in 2019, says he started Ness because he was frustrated that his insurance provider wouldn’t pay for therapy visits during the pandemic. As a result, he became determined to make wellness more accessible and affordable to everyone. Greatist was created to take care of the accessibility part and now Ness will help reduce the costs of staying well. “Ultimately, we see credit cards as the best platform for consumers to get health insurance that’ll stick with them for 30 to 40 years, not just 3 to 4,” explained Flanzraich. “When we can justify investing in long-term health right now, that’ll lead to a healthier society with health plan incentives totally aligned for the first time.”