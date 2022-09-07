Share on Pinterest Advocates say many people with ALS have desperately waited for the approval of new drugs. Huntstock/Getty Images Federal regulators are scheduled to vote on September 29 on a drug known as AMX0035 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

An advisory panel has recommended approval of the drug after expressing concerns earlier this year.

People with ALS as well as their families and patient advocates have been lobbying for approval of the drug. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is scheduled to vote later this month on a new oral drug to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a nervous system disease that weakens muscles. The medication has been criticized by an FDA panel, although that group of advisors voted today to recommend approval after reviewing updated clinical trial data. The drug is known as AMX0035. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, the company that makes AMX0035, asked the FDA earlier this year to consider approving the drug before its phase 3 clinical trial was completed. “What we saw in our first major clinical trial is that the drug was found to be quite safe. People maintained their function longer and people lived longer,” said Justin Klee, the co-chief executive officer and co-founder of Amylyx. “It’s the first time we’ve seen that in ALS and given that ALS is so relentlessly progressive and universally fatal, the fact that the drug showed both an effect on function and on survival is really exciting,” he told Healthline. There are five other drugs also approved to treat ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Long, winding road In March, the FDA advisory committee voted 6-4 to release a report on the effectiveness and safey of AMX0035. The panel of independent advisors said the drug appeared to be safe and well-tolerated. However, the majority of the advisors did not believe the data from the company’s CENTAUR or phase 2 clinical trial showed that the drug was effective in treating ALS. In a rare second hearing today, the FDA advisors expressed concerns again about the drug’s effectiveness but still voted 7-2 to recommend approval. The FDA isn’t bound by the advisory committee’s recommendations. Agency officials originally said they would issue a decision on its priority review of AMX0035 by late June. But the agency pushed back that deadline by 90 days, saying it needed more time to look at additional information. They’re now scheduled to vote on September 29. Health Canada has approved the drug for use in that country with several conditions. Amylyx has to provide data from its now ongoing phase 3 PHOENIX clinical trial and any other planned or ongoing studies. The results from that phase 3 trial are not expected until 2024.

Lobbying the FDA For months, advocates have lobbied the FDA to approve the drug before the phase 3 trial ended. Thousands of people with ALS and their family members have emailed the agency urging approval of AMX0035 through a campaign organized by The ALS Association. In May, a group of 38 doctors and scientists signed off on a letter to the FDA also urging the agency to approve the drug. The clinicians cited the short life expectancy of people with ALS and that many would die waiting for the results of a phase 3 clinical trial. “I had a patient die (in June). He had been hoping to participate in an expanded access program,” said Dr. Jinsy Andrews, a professor of neurology at Columbia University in New York. “There are people who just want access to new drugs because they’ve exhausted all other options… and they’re not going to survive until the end of another study,” she told Healthline. “It’s important because we haven’t had many successes in ALS” she added. “As these applications are coming in and challenging how we look at the clinical trial data, it’s pushing our field as a whole to think about what’s our minimum level of evidence to have access to a therapy.” “The FDA has a relatively high standard, which I think is a valid perspective,” said Dr. Robert Kalb, a professor of neurology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois. “It’s a difficult position to try and adjudicate between their standards of being responsible stewards and making sure that actually these compounds are effective, versus the need to get stuff out to patients as soon as possible,” he told Healthline. “I would say the effectiveness of these compounds is pretty much similar to lots of other compounds that we’ve studied in mouse models of ALS over the years,” he explained. “If there was a certain cell population of patients that the AMX0035 compound works in, Hallelujah. I mean nothing would make me happier. I’m not down on it, I just don’t have enough information” he said. “But my gut, based on what I’ve seen and based on the quality of the investigators involved, suggests to me that it’s likely to be an effective therapy.”