Certain antibodies can keep hepatitis C from infecting new cells, paving the way for a treatment for stubborn infections and perhaps a vaccine to prevent them in the first place.

Research published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine supports what scientists already suspected about the punch certain antibodies can deliver to hepatitis C.

Led by Dr. Ype P. de Jong, a gastroenterologist, professor, and attending physician at Cornell University, scientists showed that in cell cultures and in mice these broadly neutralizing antibodies interrupt the cycle of hepatitis C (HCV) infection.

“The largest takeaway is that HCV can rapidly be cured if the infectious cycle is interrupted,” de Jong told Healthline. “This goes against the current dogma that HCV is not [damaging] to the liver cells and happily replicates in the liver without killing either its host cell or being cleared by its host cell.”

Broadly neutralizing antibodies AR3A, AR3B, and AR4A bind to portions of cell envelopes and prevent the hepatitis C virus from entering. By interrupting the infectious cycle at the point when the virus enters cells, the virus is unable to continually infect new cells to keep a chronic infection going.

Chronic hepatitis C infections can cause no symptoms for decades. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that baby boomers (people born between 1945 and 1965) represent three-fourths of the three million HCV infections in the United States. Most people who are infected don’t know they have the virus.

Read More: Why Baby Boomers Need to Get Tested for Hepatitis C »

Although it often works slowly, hepatitis C destroys the liver. It may not be discovered until the disease is well established and a patient begins to show symptoms of liver failure, such as jaundice and fatigue.