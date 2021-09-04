Share on Pinterest Dusan Stankovic/Getty Images Children are increasingly making up a larger proportion of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

As the school year starts, we talked with experts about what parents can do to keep children safe from COVID-19, even if they’re too young to be vaccinated.

Experts say keeping children at home in areas with high rates of COVID-19, in addition to masking and social distancing, can decrease the risk of getting COVID-19. For much of the pandemic, young children seemed to be unlikely to develop COVID-19 compared with adults. But now, as the Delta variant has surged, it’s affecting many unvaccinated people — including children under 12 who are too young to be vaccinated. Since the pandemic began, children have represented nearly 15 percent of total cases, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). But for the week ending August 26, children now make up 22.4 percent of reported weekly COVID-19 cases. With school beginning, it raises more questions about how best to keep children, and those at risk, safe.

Kids and COVID-19 Although kids being hospitalized and experiencing severe cases of COVID-19 is relatively rare, it does happen. Kids with COVID-19 can still transmit the disease to a more at risk population. And we are still not aware of the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children. “Children can become very ill from COVID, and especially those with underlying health problems,” said Dr. Michael Grosso, the chief medical officer and chair of pediatrics at Northwell Health’s Huntington Hospital. “In addition to primary COVID infection, some children will go on to get MIS-C, a complicated illness that happens a few weeks down the road, which affects the heart, GI tract, and other systems,” Grosso added.

Should children stay home from school? That has been the debate, and there’s no correct answer. It truly is different for every family and their situation, depending on parents’ work schedules, access to childcare, COVID-19 cases in the community, and how prepared the schools are. “What we’ve seen about reopening schools is that we can keep transmission down with a layered approach,” said Dr. Karen Acker, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medicine. “There are multiple measures to implement. We should encourage kids to wear masks indoors and when playing with each other, only taking them off to eat,” she said. “We also should require all staff and teachers to be masked. I am a strong believer that the vaccine is the only thing [that’s] going to take us out of this pandemic, so I’m a big proponent of the vaccine for all teachers and staff.” How a family decides to send kids to school is a family’s decision. Each family has to take an individual approach and determine what their acceptable level of risk is and what their priorities are. “If you’re in an area of the country where transmission is not as high, I feel comfortable saying you should send your kids to school,” Acker said. “In other areas of the country, where vaccines are not as prevalent and mask mandates aren’t a guarantee, I think kids should stay at home.”