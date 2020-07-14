Share on Pinterest Tropical storms and hurricanes won’t stop just because there’s a pandemic. Getty Images As if COVID-19 wasn’t enough, the United States will still face many natural disasters this year, along with the regular seasonal flu.

Health officials advise people to prepare early in case they need to evacuate due to a major natural disaster.

Hotels and motels are a safer option than big convention centers for evacuation shelters. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues unabated in the United States, state and county emergency management agencies are taking extra precautions to reduce coronavirus risks faced by people evacuating their homes because of hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters. Likewise, physicians and hospitals — who treat millions of Americans for seasonal influenza each year — will have to face the prospect that each cough or sniffle could be something much more than the flu.

Natural disaster planning in a pandemic The coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when a person with the virus talks, sneezes, or coughs. This makes it more challenging to set up shelters for people displaced by a natural disaster. “Conventional hurricane evacuation shelters — such as a convention center — are high-risk locations for spreading COVID-19 because these shelters typically have hundreds and sometimes thousands of people,” said Sarah E. DeYoung, PhD, an assistant professor in sociology and criminal justice at the University of Delaware. In order to minimize these risks, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released guidelines which recommend that state and local disaster agencies find shelter locations where people and families can be more isolated, such as in hotels, motels, or university dorms. “Hotels provide a safer environment for families and individuals who have been evacuated, and we can provide services to them directly in their hotel room,” said Chad Carter, an American Red Cross spokesperson. If local public health officials ask the American Red Cross to help set up a traditional emergency shelter, the organization will do so, said Carter. But they’ll put in place enhanced safety precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. This includes following the guidance of both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health units, such as: Screening people for symptoms of COVID-19 and taking their temperature, both before they enter a shelter and ongoing.

Requiring shelter staff and residents to wear a cloth face covering at all times, except when eating or showering. Children under 2 years old, people with difficulty breathing, and those who can’t remove the mask themselves would be exempt.

Increasing the space between cots so physical distancing can be maintained.

Using enhanced cleaning and disinfecting techniques to eliminate the virus from surfaces, especially high-touch surfaces such as light switches and doorknobs.

Having supplies of hand sanitizer, gloves, and masks for use by shelter staff and residents. Lisa Rodriguez-Presley, external affairs supervisor for the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency said shelters should have separate spaces where people who have been exposed to the virus can be isolated from others. This can help slow the spread of the virus. DeYoung said states should also be taking steps to protect vulnerable populations, such as Black Americans, Hispanics/Latinos, and Native Americans. These groups have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, including facing greater rates of hospitalizations and deaths. “This is due to racism and discrimination in healthcare and lack of access to adequate healthcare,” DeYoung said. Many people in these groups are also hit hard by natural disasters. And they may be facing eviction and homelessness due to COVID-19-related job losses, said DeYoung. She said states should consider extending rent support for families, enforcing renter’s rights during disasters, and providing workplace protections for those at high risk of COVID-19. This would help those most at risk from both the coronavirus and natural disasters.

Preparing for a natural disaster Rodriguez-Presley said that while some people may be concerned about COVID-19 risk in a shelter, they shouldn’t try to ride out a hurricane at home if it’s not safe. “There are steps that you can take to help mitigate your risk of coronavirus. There are steps that shelters are taking to help mitigate people’s risk, as well,” she said. “So follow the directions of your local [emergency management agency], and if they say to evacuate, then you should evacuate.” If you don’t want to stay in a shelter when you evacuate, you may want to consider staying with family or friends, or finding your own hotel room. But Rodriguez-Presley said you’ll need to make those plans well in advance. You’ll also need to think about whether you’re putting your hosts at risk of the virus by visiting, which is especially important if they’re at high risk of severe COVID-19. “It’s really important that you think about the health and safety of your family, and of those that you’re going to visit, to see if that is still the best option for you,” said Carter. Also, if you have pets, you’ll need to think about whether your friends or family will be able to accommodate them as well. There are other steps you can take to protect yourself from COVID-19 during a natural disaster. “We encourage everyone to have a ‘ready kit,’ something that’s already put together that has provisions for yourself, your family, and your pets,” said Rodriguez-Presley. “So start thinking about some of those supplies [related to coronavirus] that you might want to have and add those to your ready kit.” This includes adding things such as disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, cloth face coverings, and gloves. Carter encourages people to start early when updating their kits — especially if they’ve dipped into their supplies during stay-at-home orders — because it can take longer to obtain supplies in areas heavily affected by COVID-19 or if you’re ordering online. The Red Cross also has apps that help you prepare for different natural disasters, including building your ready kit and finding shelter locations.