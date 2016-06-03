Researchers say a wife’s nagging may actually help improve her husband’s health.

Women of the world, arise! You have nothing to lose but your fear of nagging!

Turns out nagging can be a good thing and there’s some science to back that up.

A national study directed by a Michigan State University sociology professor shows that unhappily married men have a lower risk of developing diabetes and a higher chance of successful treatment if they do develop it.

Associate professor Cathy Liu, Ph.D., has been studying the relationship between marriage and health for years.

“Since diabetes is affected by social factors, I thought it would be interesting to see how marriage affects the disease rate,” she told Healthline. “For women, consistent with expectations, good marital quality promotes women’s health. It lowers their risk of disease.”

The information on women’s health was expected, but that bit about men was a bit of a surprise.

Liu suspects that the men’s result may be due to the fact that some wives constantly monitor their husband’s health behaviors, especially if he is in poor health or has diabetes.

Does he need to exercise? Does he eat too much sugary stuff and not enough fruits and vegetables?

This kind of regulation — call it nagging if you will — may improve the husband’s health. But an unwelcome side effect is that it may be perceived as irritating and, in turn, may provoke hostility.

Read More: Wives Are Right: Men Have Worse Memories in Middle Age »