Researchers say lesions on the brain from multiple sclerosis (MS) may be a factor in people with the condition developing depression.

Experts say at least 50 percent of people with MS will experience depression symptoms sometime in their life.

They add that depression can also affect MS symptoms. There could be a physical connection in the pathways in the brain that causes the high rate of depression in people with multiple sclerosis (MS). That’s according to a new study published in the journal Nature Mental Health. Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston located and studied the area in the brain responsible for depression in relation to lesions on the brain from MS. They said they found new connections between MS-related depression and brain lesions as well as damage to brain tissue from MS.

Details from the MS and depression study The researchers looked at medical data from 281 people with MS. Using a virtual laboratory, the researchers collected and analyzed MRI data in the study participants’ records. They specifically looked at the connectome database to view the connectivity between MS lesion locations and brain circuitry for depression. A connectome database is a like a large-scale wiring diagram of the human brain. The researchers said they found significant functional connectivity between MS lesion locations and a depression circuit, which they hope will allow for more targeted treatments. The finding helps to localize MS-related depression in the brain. MS lesions can appear all over the brain. Before the study, the scientists assumed the lesions were a factor in MS, unrelated to depression. However, using lesion network mapping and the connectome, they said they could see if both the lesions and depression used the same brain circuit. In 2021, the same researchers identified common brain circuitry between brain lesions from stroke or head trauma and depression.

How depression affects MS Many people with MS also have depression, decreasing their quality of life and increasing the risk of suicide, according to a report issued in 2021. Depression is more prevalent in people with MS than in the general public. “At least 50 percent of people with MS will experience depression or a depressive episode during their life,” says Dr. Barbara Giesser, a neurologist and MS specialist at Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California. “Depression in persons with MS is most likely a combination of structural lesions, genetic predisposition, and situational factors, such as reaction to illness,” Giesser told Healthline. “Some medications used to treat MS, notably beta-interferons, have been observed to produce depression as well.” Depression can worsen the symptoms of MS and can increase the risk of premature death and reduce the quality of life and daily functioning. It can also worsen symptoms of fatigue and pain and is associated with decreased medication compliance and, therefore, can increase disease severity and disability. Depressive symptoms can sometimes be a warning sign of MS relapses. Depression, and other mental health conditions, such as anxiety, are underdiagnosed in people with MS, according to Mental Health America.