Christina Applegate first noticed symptoms of multiple sclerosis while filming Netflix show "Dead to Me." Jim Spellman/Getty Images Actor Christina Applegate said she missed early symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS) such as balance a few years ago.

Experts say it can be difficult to diagnose MS from early symptoms because things such as fatigue and anxiety can be caused by other factors.

Nonetheless, they add that early diagnosis is important for MS since there are treatments and therapies that can ease symptoms. Christina Applegate says she missed the early signs of multiple sclerosis (MS) and now wishes she’d paid more attention before finally being diagnosed. The 50-year-old actor recently told the New York Times she first noticed changes in her body a few years ago while shooting the first season of her Netflix show “Dead To Me.” She struggled with balance during a dancing scene. Then, she noticed her tennis game was slipping, which she chalked up to not working hard enough. “I wish I had paid attention,” Applegate told the Times. “But who was I to know?”

What to know about multiple sclerosis According to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, MS “is a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, which make up the central nervous system and controls everything we do.” The exact cause is unknown. Something triggers the immune system to attack the central nervous system. That can damage myelin, the protective layer insulating wire-like nerve fibers, and disrupt signals to and from the brain. This change can cause unpredictable symptoms such as numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness, and/or paralysis. Everyone’s experience with MS is different and these symptoms may be temporary or long-lasting. MS is not directly inherited from one’s parents, but genetics can be a factor. Having a relative with MS can be a risk factor. There is no cure for MS, but symptoms are treatable with medication and stress management.

Recognizing MS symptoms early Experts agree with Applegate that the sooner one recognizes MS symptoms, the better. “In people who have multiple sclerosis, it is most important to look for signs of a new inflammatory relapse,” Dr. Paige Sutton, a neurologist specializing in neuroimmunology and multiple sclerosis for OhioHealth, told Healthline. “Relapses are typically very obvious and would include new neurologic symptoms that are constant and last for more than 24 hours,” Sutton said. “Symptoms could include loss of vision/blurry vision in one eye, unilateral facial pain or numbness, vertigo, new weakness or sensory changes on one side or in both legs, or with walking.” Sutton noted that a “pseudo-relapse” – in which symptoms worsen – can also occur during bodily stresses such as infection, lack of sleep, and emotional stress. “It is important to consider a ‘pseudo-relapse’ as the cause of symptoms if they are symptoms that have previously occurred during a relapse,” Sutton said. “We recommend that our patients notify their health provider for any new symptoms lasting more than 24 hours and we can help them determine whether it is something to be worried about.”

Difficulties in diagnosis MS Dr. Nora Lansen, a primary care doctor and Virtual Clinical Director with Galileo Health in New York, told Healthline one problem with diagnosing MS is that symptoms aren’t always specific to the condition. “For instance, fatigue, anxiety, low mood, decreased focus, constipation – these are all symptoms that are frequently encountered by people who have MS,” Lansen said. “They are also symptoms frequently encountered by people who do not have MS.” Lansen said the likelihood of these symptoms being early signs of MS is relatively low. “Situational stress, seasonal affective disorder, PMS, and thyroid dysfunction are just a few alternate diagnoses that are much more common causes of these symptoms than multiple sclerosis,” she said. “That said, because there is no single test that can provide a definitive diagnosis of MS, doctors rely on signs and symptoms of the disease to guide diagnosis and treatment. Any new, scary symptom should be discussed with a healthcare provider, particularly if it doesn’t go away.”