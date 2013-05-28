World MS Day is an international event designed to raise awareness of multiple sclerosis in the U.S. and abroad.

To those who have multiple sclerosis (MS), the founders of World MS Day ask, “What’s your MS motto?” Since 2009, the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF) has organized this annual worldwide event in order to raise awareness of this chronic, degenerative, and often disabling disease.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disorder that affects the central nervous system, which includes the brain, spinal cord, and the optic nerve. The body’s own immune system launches a misguided attack on the protective myelin sheaths covering the nerve cells. This damage causes a wide array of symptoms. Depending on which part of the central nervous system is impacted by disease activity, patients can experience everything from loss of vision, slurred speech, and cognitive changes to weakness, fatigue, muscle spasms, and numbness.

In the United States, more than 400,000 people have been diagnosed with MS. Worldwide, that number is more than 2.1 million.

World MS Day has three main objectives: to raise awareness and understanding of MS amongst the general public, to use social media channels to spread the word about MS, and to broaden the global movement of MS organizations and their partners.

With the funds they raise through efforts like World MS Day, the MSIF supports international research into the understanding, treatment, and cure of MS through focused MS research projects and by supporting individual scientists.

“World MS Day was established by the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation and its member MS societies for any individual, group, or organization to work together to raise awareness of MS,” said Ayesha Ali, Campaigns Manager for MSIF, in an interview with Healthline. “We establish the annual themes, come up with the creative concepts, and provide the tools and resources for the campaign.”

Last year, the “1000 Faces of MS” theme program asked patients to upload their images and stories and to join others to literally put a face on the disease. The photo compilation is still live online and is a place where those who suffer from MS may find inspiration, connection, and camaraderie. Ali hopes that this year’s “What’s your MS motto?” campaign will be just as successful.

“We always put people with MS at the heart of the campaign, but ultimately in order to raise awareness it needs to appeal to a wider audience,” Ali said. “We are competing with so many awareness-raising campaigns that the design has to be strong enough to stand out amongst all of them.”