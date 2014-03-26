Research shows that popular cholesterol-lowering drugs can protect the brain from atrophy, slowing disability in progressive MS. A new study published in The Lancet reveals that a common cholesterol drug may help to slow disability in people with progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). A research team led by Dr. Jeremy Chataway, a neurologist at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London, found that high, daily doses of simvastatin, (sold under the brand name Zocor), reduced brain atrophy in people with progressive MS. Brain volume has been shown in earlier studies to be directly linked to disability. What is encouraging to note, said Dr. Timothy Coetzee, Chief Advocacy, Services and Research Officer at the National MS Society in an interview with Healthline, “is that cholesterol lowering therapies may hold promise for treating people with secondary progressive MS, for whom there are currently few treatment options.” Related News: Medical Marijuana May Ease MS Symptoms »

The Study Design Chataway’s team divided 140 people ages 18 to 65 with secondary-progressive MS into two groups. One group received simvastatin for two years while the other group took a placebo. The study was double-blinded, meaning that neither the researchers nor the participants knew who was on simvastatin and who was taking placebo. The participants had a yearly MRI scan to record the volume of their brains, as well as other tests including the EDSS, which is used to measure disability and progression in MS. At the end of two years, researchers found that the group taking simvastatin showed 43 percent less brain atrophy than the placebo group. And the simvastatin group experienced no more adverse events than the placebo group, suggesting that the drug was well tolerated. Read: Early Signs and Symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis »

Simvastatin: History and Safety According to the National Library of Medicine, simvastatin was first approved for use in the U.S. in 1991. Like all statin drugs, simvastatin lowers LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, and in turn decreases the risk of heart attack and stroke. Two decades after its approval, simvastatin is still widely used to treat high cholesterol with “more than 40 million prescriptions being filled yearly.” Simvastatin is considered to be safe with minimal side effects, which, according to MedlinePlus, can include constipation, nausea, headache, memory loss, and forgetfulness. Because there is also a slight risk of liver damage, people taking the drug should be monitored regularly. Learn the 12 Things You Should Never Say to Someone with a Chronic Health Condition »