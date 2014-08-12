Two new studies suggest that only specific B-cells are at work in multiple sclerosis, and their wandering behavior is surprising researchers. Two new studies reveal more about the role B-cells play in multiple sclerosis (MS). New evidence shows that a certain type of B-cell travels back and forth across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and reproduces in the lymph nodes of the head and neck, leading to MS symptoms. In one study published in Science Translational Medicine, a research team at the University of California, San Francisco, discovered that only one specific subset of B-cells are at work in MS. They examined the spinal fluid of eight MS patients using multicolor flow cytometry, which counts and sorts individual cells and helps identify biomarkers, combined with DNA sequencing technology. In a separate study, also published in Science Translational Medicine, researchers at Yale University discovered that the B-cells active in MS do not just travel from lymph nodes to the brain as once thought. Their trip across the protective blood-brain barrier is a two-way street. Read More: Multiple Sclerosis by the Numbers »

Street-Smart B-Cells Researchers don’t know what triggers the release of B-cells, but once these cells enter the central nervous system, they begin their misguided attack on the myelin covering that protects nerve cells. Then they travel back out to the rest of the body, the Yale team discovered, where they grow and divide, retaining their memory of whatever initially triggered the MS inflammation. These street-smart B-cells, once exposed to the MS trigger, continue their destructive cycle, heading back across the BBB to fight again, explained Kevin C. O’Connor, an assistant professor of neurology at the Yale School of Medicine, in an interview with Healthline. These B-cells make their home in the draining lymph nodes of the head and neck. There they divide and form new B-cells that also remember the MS trigger, so they know their target before they ever leave the lymph nodes to attack myelin in the brain and spinal cord. “There is a large body of convergent literature, including ours,” O’Connor said, “that has strongly indicated that B-cells play a role in MS.” But, O’Connor emphasized, these findings don’t mean that B-cells are the only culprit in MS. “B-cells and T-cells work hand in hand,” he said. “Both contribute to MS disease.” Read More: Designer T-Cells Quash Autoimmune Disease Without Weakening the Immune System »