Research points to the reasons why people with MS should maintain bone health. For people with multiple sclerosis (MS), falling is a natural part of living with the disease. Dizziness, loss of balance, weakness, and numbness can all make these patients more prone to taking a tumble. But a new study shows that there is more to fear than a bruise here and there—people with MS have a greater risk of hip fractures. Scientists at the University of Kansas examined hospital admission records from 1988 to 2007. In this nationwide sampling, they isolated cases with a primary diagnosis of acute hip fracture. According to the study, “1,066,404 hip fracture admissions were identified and 0.25 percent [of patients] had MS.” Those with MS who broke their hips were on average younger than the typical patient with a similar fracture, and they were less likely to die from a complication of the condition. But the findings showed that the prevalence of hip fractures among MS patients was more than twice what the researchers had anticipated. “This study is important because it confirms what we expected: MS puts you at risk for having falls that lead to hip fractures. Importantly, people with MS, even when they fall and break their hips, they do better than people without MS who fall and break their hips,” said Dr. Daniel Kantor, the former president of the Florida Society of Neurology and the Medical Director of Neurologique. “This all reemphasizes the need to address your bone health with your medical team, and to make sure that you are taking preventive measures to have healthy bones and to avoid falls (even if it means using an assist device when needed).” Learn About the Early Signs of Multiple Sclerosis »

What Are Your Risk Factors? In addition to more-frequent falls due to other MS symptoms, bone “thinness” is a main contributor to hip fractures. In a 2011 study published in Neurology, researchers at Oslo University Hospital in Norway discovered that low bone density occurs early in MS patients. Vitamin D, which aids in the absorption of calcium, is necessary for creating and maintaining strong bones. Low vitamin D has been shown to be a risk factor for developing MS, and osteoporosis is common in patients with long-standing MS. The scientists theorized that if people with low vitamin D are at greater risk of developing MS, then weakening of the bones resulting from low vitamin D might be measured soon after the onset of MS. To test this hypothesis, the researchers measured the bone mineral density (BMD) of patients in the early stages of MS who had no or minor disability. Indeed, they found that low bone mass begins early in MS. They concluded that optimizing bone health should begin soon after someone is diagnosed with the disease. Besides low vitamin D levels, there are other factors that may compound the risk of bone loss in MS patients, including lack of physical exercise. Reduced mobility and fatigue are two hurdles that often prevent patients from engaging in bone-strengthening physical activity. Certain drugs commonly used to treat MS may be a problem as well. Long-term steroid use is a known risk factor for osteoporosis in MS patients. Steroids interfere with calcium absorption and the body’s ability to make new bone. Learn How Vitamin D Benefits MS and Fibromyalgia Patients »