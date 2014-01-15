Top Healthline contributor Sheryl Jacobson Skutelsky raises awareness of MS through social media, and even her dog gets in on the act.

The journey from diagnosis to patient advocacy is a road less traveled. Not everyone can both accept their condition and use their voice in a positive way to educate those around them. Since her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2001, Healthline contributor Sheryl Jacobson Skutelsky has been heading down that path.

Skutelsky writes informative blog posts about life with MS and has also appeared in a Healthline video about the disease, sharing her positive attitude and tips on what has made accepting her illness easier.

Although she was officially diagnosed in 2001, Skutelsky suspects that she’d had the disease for as long as 20 years prior. “I went from doctor to doctor ending up being told that I was suffering stress from a verbally abusive marriage,” she said.

It was a massive headache that drove her to seek relief at the emergency room that ultimately led to a consultation with a neurologist and the MRI scan that confirmed MS.

“Everything was starting to make sense to me after I was finally diagnosed and I actually found out it was MS,” said Skutelsky. “It was almost a relief to find out that all these strange [symptoms] made sense now.”

