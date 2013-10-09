PET scanning using a new marker that attaches to myelin may be the next “gold standard” diagnostic tool for multiple sclerosis.

Waiting months or even years for a definitive diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) may soon be a thing of the past. Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine have developed a breakthrough method of detecting myelin damage using positron emission tomography, or PET scanning.

MS is an autoimmune disease that destroys the fatty insulation, called myelin, that covers nerves in the brain and spinal cord, resulting in a vast array of symptoms. The many variations—and combinations—of MS symptoms make diagnosis difficult.

Until now, testing for MS meant ruling out every other possibility. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS), treatment with an FDA-approved disease modifying drug “should be considered as soon as possible following a definite diagnosis of MS” in order to delay the disease progression. For those with a delayed diagnosis, however, treatment must wait.

“Our discovery brings new hope to clinicians who may be able to make an accurate diagnosis and prognosis in as little as a few hours, compared to months or even years,” said Yanming Wang, Ph.D., senior author of the study and an associate professor of radiology at Case Western, in a press release. “…it is particularly difficult to directly detect myelin damage in the spinal cord; this is the first time we have been able to image its function at the molecular level.”

The technique uses a new marker to detect and measure myelin changes. When the marker, known as MeDAS, is given to the patient through an IV injection, it can easily reach the brain and spinal cord and bind to the patient’s myelin sheaths. The PET scanner then visualizes where the marker has accumulated in the patient’s body.

“The concentration of MeDAS is high in the region where myelin remains intact,” Wang told Healthline, and low where myelin has been damaged. By using the MeDAS marker, “the integrity of myelin along the whole spinal cord can be examined and monitored over time.”