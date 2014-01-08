Genzyme’s MS drug Lemtrada falls short of FDA requirements. Drugmaker Genzyme was dealt a major blow last week when its multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Lemtrada was rejected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA ruling cited the need for further trials to demonstrate the drug’s effectiveness and safety. European regulators approved Lemtrada in September 2013. Lemtrada, also known as Campath-1H or alemtuzumab, has taken a long and winding road to the FDA’s doorstep. “Campath” stands for Cambridge Pathology, where the monoclonal antibodies’ properties were first recognized as a potential treatment for disease.

An Off-Label MS Treatment According to the University of Cambridge, “The original intention was to use alemtuzumab to treat leukemia. But in…1990, Alastair Compston and Herman Waldmann began discussions over the use of alemtuzumab in multiple sclerosis.” Alemtuzumab was approved for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in 2001, but it was also studied as a treatment for autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, leukemia, and MS. Although the drug stopped MS relapses, researchers studying alemtuzumab in secondary progressive MS patients saw their condition continue to worsen. To maximize the drug’s benefit, patients would need to be treated earlier in their disease, before nerve damage accumulated. Know the Early Warning Signs of MS » The drug’s license changed hands many times before landing in Genzyme’s portfolio in 2004. When Genzyme’s MS trials began to show promise after 2004, neurologists started prescribing it “off label” (for a purpose other than a drug’s FDA-approved intention) to MS patients. In September 2012, Genzyme, anticipating FDA approval of alemtuzumab for MS under the name Lemtrada, made the controversial decision to pull the drug from the U.S. market. This effectively stopped neurologists from prescribing it for their MS patients. In to order give people suffering from CLL access to the drug, Genzyme created the “US Campath Distribution Program.” The program allowed leukemia patients to receive Campath for free directly from Genzyme, now owned by pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, with the stipulation that it be used only as directed.

Flawed Trials? A major sticking point with the FDA is that trials of Lemtrada were not double-blind, which means that the doctors and patients knew which subjects were receiving Lemtrada and which were getting a placebo. “The FDA has criticised the trials of Lemtrada for not attempting to blind the trial participants and physicians to their treatment and relying on a blinded rater to assess the effectiveness of Lemtrada,” Dr. Alasdair Coles, an academic neurologist, said. “However, it is not possible to blind people to the immediate side-effects of Lemtrada, and all MS trials rely on a blinded rater. I remain confident in the results of these trials.” The FDA says more clinical trials are required to show that Lemtrada both benefits MS patients and does not cause potentially serious side effects. Discover Alternative Treatments for MS »