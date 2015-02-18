The bacterial archnemesis of teenagers may play a heroic role in treating progressive forms of multiple sclerosis. Researchers in Australia are exploring a new method of drug delivery that harnesses the power of teenage acne. The same bacteria that can fill an adolescent with anxiety over a face full of blemishes may become a tool for treating secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). “The study is taking place at four sites around Australia,” Bob Soh, Ph.D., from the Nucleus Network in Melbourne, told Healthline. He is lead investigator for the Melbourne study site and oversees recruitment, enrollment, and execution of the trial. Read More: Discover What Causes Acne »

A Germ of Hope for Progressive MS Researchers want to know how effective the new drug, called MIS416, is for treating SPMS. Although there are currently 12 FDA-approved drugs for relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), there are no treatments for progressive forms of the disease. Soh, along with the other investigators, hopes the experimental drug, which contains a refined version of acne-causing bacteria, will trip a switch and turn on the signaling pathways of the innate immune system to combat disease activity in MS. Read More: The Four Types of MS » The bacteria that cause pimples, Propionibacterium acnes (P. acnes), have cell walls that are rich in muramyl dipeptide, a protein that triggers the NOD2 pathway in the body’s innate immune system, explained Soh. “We are trying to target two innate immunity pathways with both [P. acnes] and MIS416,” said Soh. “The benefit of using this approach is that the immune system will take up this bacteria, ensuring direct uptake of both MIS416 and Propionibacterium directly into the immune system where it is designed to target.” So, by turning on these pathways with P. acnes, the door is flung wide for the experimental MIS416 to do its job. The study’s sponsor, Innate Immunotherapeutics, has developed a special manufacturing process to treat the acne-causing bacteria that removes all but the active microparticle necessary to trigger the immune response.