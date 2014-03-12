A new study shows that relapsing-remitting MS patients who suffer from fatigue may also be running a fever.

The fatigue multiple sclerosis (MS) patients experience is very different from the type experienced by healthy people. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, fatigue occurs in about 80 percent of MS patients and “can significantly interfere with a person’s ability to function at home and work.” Fatigue is often cause for early retirement.

“When I share my research on fatigue in MS with colleagues or friends,” Victoria M. Leavitt, Ph.D., a neuropsychologist and co-founder of the Manhattan Memory Center in New York City told Healthline, “they say they know what it’s like, but the truth is they don’t.”

MS fatigue usually occurs every day, with lack of energy peaking by mid-afternoon. Onset can be sudden and is aggravated by heat.

In her earlier work, Leavitt found that outdoor temperature has an impact on cognition in MS patients. The results of that study made the team question whether internal temperature might also play a role in the disease process.

In their new study , Leavitt along with James F. Sumowski, Ph.D., a senior research scientist in neuropsychology and neuroscience at the Kessler Foundation, found that patients with relapsing MS who complained of fatigue also had a low-grade fever.

They studied 50 patients with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), 40 healthy controls, and 22 patients with secondary-progressive MS (SPMS). They discovered that warmer body temperatures in patients with RRMS were linked to more extreme fatigue. The volunteers with SPMS did not have a fever. This is the first-ever demonstration that body temperature is elevated in those with RRMS, and that it directly impacts their level of fatigue.

Learn How Warm Weather Affects Cognition in MS »