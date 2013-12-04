A vaccine to protect against TB may help keep at-risk patients from developing MS.

Researchers in Italy may have found a way to ward off multiple sclerosis (MS) in those at high risk of developing the condition. According to a new study published today in the journal Neurology, a vaccine against tuberculosis (TB) could play a key role in keeping those who show early signs of the disease from progressing to MS.

“Sclerosis” is the Latin word for “scaring,” so multiple sclerosis means “many scars” or lesions on a person’s spinal cord and brain. According to the MacDonald Criteria used to diagnose MS, more than one episode—resulting in multiple lesions or scars—is required for a definite MS diagnosis.

Patients who have only had MS-like symptoms once are classified as having clinical isolated syndrome (CIS). Only about half of those with CIS go on to develop MS within two years.

Seventy-three volunteers with CIS took part in the study. About half of the participants received one shot of a live vaccine called Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG), which is used to prevent tuberculosis in some countries.

The rest of the volunteers received a placebo. All of the participants were given MRI scans once a month for six months, and both groups were given the MS drug interferon beta-1a (Avonex) for a year.

After the first six months, those who had received the TB vaccine showed fewer MS-like lesions on MRI scans compared to the placebo group. By the end of the study period, 58 percent of the vaccinated volunteers had not developed MS, compared 30 percent of those who had been given the placebo.