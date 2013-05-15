We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process.

Research suggests that cigarette smoking speeds the progression from relapsing-remitting MS to secondary progressive MS, greatly reducing the quality of patients’ lives.

From the day the Surgeon General’s report on the hazards of cigarette smoking was released in 1964, the public has been aware of its negative health effects, but few know that for patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) smoking may have a direct impact on the progression of their disease.

In a recent study conducted in the Department of Neurology at the Guilan University of Medical Sciences in Rasht, Iran, researchers found that patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) who also smoked more than ten cigarettes per day had a greater risk than non-smokers of progressing to secondary progressive MS, or SPMS.

While relapsing-remitting MS is characterized by periods of disease activity followed by periods of remission, those with secondary progressive MS no longer experience remission, but rather their disease remains on a “low simmer” and, as the damage to their brain and spinal cord progresses, they experience ever greater disability.

The study participants were all patients registered with the MS Society in Guilan, Iran. The authors concluded that, “smokers have an increased risk for progression of RRMS to SPMS compared with non-smokers. We also showed that the disease progression may be influenced by [an] increase in cigarette smoking.”

Another study on the effects of smoking on MS progression conducted by researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health in 2005 suggested that “the risk of developing secondary progressive multiple sclerosis was more than three times higher in smokers than in non-smokers who had a relapsing–remitting clinical onset of multiple sclerosis.”



However, smoking may be part of an overall unhealthy lifestyle, which can contribute to the worsening of disease. “Information on other habits was not available and thus we could not adjust for them,” said Dr. Miguel A. Hernán of the Harvard School of Public Health in an interview with Healthline. “This is certainly a limitation of the study.”