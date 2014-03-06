Organizations around the world are spreading awareness of MS in an effort to raise money, advance research, and end the disease forever. In 1945, Sylvia Lawry, suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS), took out an ad in The New York Times that read, “Multiple Sclerosis: Will anyone recovered from it please communicate with patient.” The following March, the MS movement was born when Lawry founded what became the National MS Society (the Society). Because of that, “March has become the cross-organizational month to bring awareness to MS-related issues,” said Cynthia Zagieboylo, the Society’s president and CEO, in an interview with Healthline. This week marks MS Awareness Week, March 3 through 9, which kicks off the month-long campaign. The Society is joined by the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) and the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF), along with a host of other organizations, in a worldwide effort to spotlight MS. The devastating autoimmune disease affects the central nervous system and is the leading cause of disability in young adults. Take a Look at These Tattoos Inspired by MS »

One Goal: End MS Although every organization is raising awareness in their own way, they all share a common goal: to put an end to MS. “Every connection counts in moving forward…to create a world free of MS,” Zagieboylo said. This year the Society has launched a site to help connect those affected by the disease. Visitors to MSconnection.org can upload their picture and tell their story. “Already some 1,000 individuals—celebrities and public alike—have visited the site and shared why they connect to the MS movement,” she added. The MSIF launched their countdown to May 28, World MS Day 2014, today. This year, the focus is on access, said Peer Baneke, CEO, in an interview with Healthline. “We want to raise awareness of MS and the access issues faced by people with MS around the world. Our vision is a world without MS,” said Baneke, whose own father had the disease. The mission of the MSIF is to lead the global MS movement and to improve the quality of life for those living with the disease. The MSAA is raising awareness—and getting people to exercise—with their “Swim for MS” initiative. Volunteers create their own swim challenge while recruiting online donations to support MSAA’s free programs and services. Swim for MS is unique because people are able to plan their own swim activity, either individually or as a team. There have even been cannonball-jumping contests. Be Aware of These 7 Important MS Facts »

Progress in Research “We think there has never been a more exciting time in MS research,” said Zagieboylo, “and we believe that we are at the beginning of the end of MS.” But ending MS means more research, especially on progressive forms of the disease. In order to tackle progressive MS, the MSIF has collaborated with other organizations around the world to form the Progressive MS Alliance. “Solving so complex a problem will require resources, expertise, and talent from across the globe,” said Baneke. They are bringing together the world’s leading academics, clinicians, industry representatives, and MS organizations. Take a Closer Look at How MS Affects the Brain »