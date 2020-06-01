Share on Pinterest Researchers say 70 percent of parents either overestimated or underestimated the amount of time preschool children look at electronic screens. Getty Images

A new study concludes that most parents aren’t aware how much their preschool children are looking at electronic screens.

Researchers also discovered many parents weren’t aware of what their young children are watching.

Experts say excessive screen time can slow the normal development of a young child’s brain.

They suggest parents designate specific times when children have access to screens, and use a timer when children are looking at them.

If you’re sheltering at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, chances are your preschooler is spending a lot more time with a smartphone, tablet, or some kind of mobile device.

More time than they might ordinarily.

But if you had to guess how much screen time, your estimate might be way off. And you might not have any idea what they’re actually watching.

Those are the findings from a study published today in the journal Pediatrics.

Researchers found the average daily usage among the children they studied who had their own devices was 115 minutes a day. That’s nearly 2 hours a day.

What were they engaging with? The most commonly used applications included YouTube Kids, internet browsers, quick search or Siri, and streaming video services.

“The most surprising thing was the amount of inappropriate apps we found on children’s game play output,” said Dr. Jenny Radesky, FAAP, the lead study author and a developmental behavioral pediatrician and assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Michigan Medical School.

“We found apps not geared for a 3- to 4-year-old. Some were scary, violent video games,” she told Healthline. “We really wanted parents to be aware that these scary, violent apps were very accessible to kids.”

The research showed the young children used hundreds of different apps, including those geared for a general audience, gambling apps, and violent apps intended for teens and adults.