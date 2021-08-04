Share on Pinterest Experts say COVID-19 vaccine mandates at workplaces can help save lives and slow the spread of the disease. FG Trade/Getty Images

Companies such as Google, Facebook, and Uber are joining a growing list of workplaces that are now requiring COVID-19 vaccines for their employees.

Federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs are also implementing the mandates.

Experts say workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates can help the United States get closer to herd immunity, but the protections won’t fully work unless all areas of the country have high rates of vaccination.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Santa Barbara City College in Southern California is known for its academic programs and scenic views of the Pacific Ocean.

However, the typically upbeat campus has been immersed lately in debate over whether the college should force students and faculty to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The college’s Faculty Association and Academic Senate support the idea of a vaccine mandate for all students and employees.

But the school’s leadership, while “strongly” recommending vaccinations, has not approved a mandate.

This has led to considerable unrest on campus.

In an interview with Healthline, Peter Haslund, PhD, professor emeritus and president of the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees, said that at a special meeting of the board on Thursday, he and some of his colleagues will change their vote in favor of the vaccine requirement.

The last vote was 4-3 against the idea.

“I’ve spoken with people to make sure we have the votes to implement a requirement that people on campus be vaccinated,” Haslund said. “The sad truth is that people were not likely to respond to our strong encouragement to get vaccinated in sufficient numbers to achieve herd immunity. We want this to come to closure so that our students and faculty are safe.”