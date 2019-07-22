Share on Pinterest As more states legalize marijuana, more women are using cannabis during pregnancy. Getty Images More women are using cannabis while they’re pregnant according to a new study.

The study found that women using cannabis while pregnant increased from nearly 2 percent to 3.4 percent.

Experts say early research shows that cannabis use during pregnancy may cause neurological effects. As laws and attitudes around cannabis have shifted, a growing number of people, including pregnant women, are reportedly using cannabis on an occasional or regular basis. Thirty-three states and the District of Columbia have legalized medical cannabis use. Additionally, 11 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational cannabis (marijuana) use. According to a new study published by researchers in California, more women are reportedly using cannabis while they’re pregnant. The rise of cannabis use among pregnant women has worried certain health experts who say the drug may affect the development of the fetus. The authors of this study assessed cannabis use among pregnant women in the Kaiser Permanente Northern California healthcare system.

What the study found In this healthcare system, pregnant women are asked to complete a questionnaire about drug use during their first prenatal care visit. The researchers found that from 2009 to 2017, the self-reported rate of cannabis use during pregnancy increased from 1.95 percent to 3.38 percent. Over the same time period, the self-reported rate of cannabis use during the year before pregnancy increased from 6.80 percent to 12.50 percent. Among pregnant women who were surveyed in 2017, 0.69 percent of them reported using cannabis on a daily basis while pregnant. In comparison, 0.92 percent reported using cannabis on a weekly basis while pregnant, and 1.77 percent reported using it on a monthly basis or less. More frequent cannabis use was associated with younger age, African American ethnicity, and lower-median neighborhood household income. Other research has found that some women use cannabis as an alternative to other treatments to manage pregnancy-related symptoms like morning sickness or other health conditions. “We use [cannabis] in chemotherapy patients when they have nausea, so patients think that it’s a good solution for morning sickness,” Dr. Jennifer Leighdon Wu, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, told Healthline. “But when you think about morning sickness, it happens typically in the first trimester, when the brain and other organs are developing, so that’s the time when you really don’t want to be using [cannabis],” she said. Instead, Wu suggests managing morning sickness with other medications for which more data is available on the safety during pregnancy.

Cannabis use may pose risks during pregnancy Increasingly studies suggest that cannabis use during pregnancy may pose health risks to pregnant women and developing fetuses. A review article published in 2016 found that women who used cannabis at least once a week while pregnant were more likely to deliver prematurely and more likely to have babies with low birth weights. However, the authors of that review article noted that women who use cannabis more frequently also tend to use more tobacco and other drugs, which might help account for their findings. Some research has also linked cannabis use in pregnancy to long-term neurological effects in children. For example, children of mothers who used cannabis while pregnant may be at increased risk of poor academic performance and behavioral challenges. More research is needed to study the short- and long-term effects of cannabis use in pregnancy, including occasional and frequent cannabis use, according to experts.

Experts recommend against using cannabis while pregnant Given the potential safety risks and unanswered questions about cannabis use in pregnancy, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) encourages women to avoid using cannabis while pregnant. “Because of concerns regarding impaired neurodevelopment, as well as maternal and fetal exposure to the adverse effects of smoking, women who are pregnant or contemplating pregnancy should be encouraged to discontinue marijuana use,” writes the ACOG Committee on Obstetrics Practice in a committee opinion updated in 2017. “Pregnant women or women contemplating pregnancy should be encouraged to discontinue use of marijuana for medicinal purposes in favor of an alternative therapy for which there are better pregnancy-specific safety data,” the committee adds. Past research has found that when pregnant women report using cannabis, their doctors don’t always tell them about the potential health risks.