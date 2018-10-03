Children perform better on mental and academic tests when they limit their screen time to under two hours per day, eat right, sleep well, and stay physically active.

Share on Pinterest “For kids, if they have better cognitive function, they may succeed better in their life.” —Jean-Philippe Chaput, PhD, of the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute. Getty Images

If you want to maximize your child’s brainpower, help them develop good habits, suggests a new study.

This includes encouraging them to limit their recreational screen time to no more than two hours a day, get enough sleep, and stay physically active.

The study looked at how well 4,500 U.S. children ages 8 to 11 met the Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines for Children and Youth.

Researchers found that 37 percent of children had two hours or less of recreational screen time per day, 51 percent had 9 to 11 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night, and 18 percent got at least 60 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous physical activity.

Only 5 percent of the children in the study met all three recommendations. Twenty-nine percent met none at all.

Researchers found that children who met the guidelines for all three areas had “superior global cognition” compared to those who met none. This includes memory, attention, processing speed, and language.

The strongest link was for screen time alone, and for screen time and sleep together.

The researchers did not see a connection between physical activity and improved cognition. However, they noted in the paper that this may be due to a lack of information about the intensity and kinds of physical activity that kids were doing.

While there are guidelines for healthy levels of screen time, sleep, and physical activity for children, this study looked at how they interacted.

“Any change in one of the three behaviors will impact one or two of the others. So you cannot look at them alone. They need to be combined,” said study author Jean-Philippe Chaput, PhD, of the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute.