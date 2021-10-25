Share on Pinterest A higher number of students at every grade level report they have vaped cannabis in the past year. Getty Images

Federal officials report that the rate of vaping cannabis among students of every grade has doubled in the past 10 years.

Health experts say they’re concerned because of the effects cannabis can have on the brain of a person younger than age 25.

They also point out that cannabis products today are more potent than they were decades ago.

While teenagers smoking cannabis is nothing new, a new report by a team of Australian researchers says teenage vaping of cannabis continues to rise every year.

This is of concern to health experts, considering the thousands of people who have been injured by black market vaping products.

That’s on top of concerns about what regular cannabis consumption can do to the still-developing young mind.

According to a study published today in JAMA Pediatrics, students of every grade level report vaping cannabis at a higher rate than before.

In the meta-analysis of 17 studies conducted since 2003, researchers reported that slightly more than 13 percent of students in all school grades in 2019-20 said they’d vaped cannabis in the past year, nearly double from two school years prior.

In addition, more than four times the number of students now report vaping cannabis in the past month compared with less than the 2 percent from 2013 to 2016.

“The findings of this study suggest that the prevalence of cannabis vaping has increased among adolescents in the U.S. and Canada and that more effective preventive and response measures are required,” wrote the research team, led by Carmen C. W. Lim of the National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research at the University of Queensland.

Dr. Jordan Tishler, CEO of inhaleMD, who wasn’t involved in the study, agrees that more prevention is needed, but the new research leaves him kind of shrugging because it didn’t tell him anything he didn’t already know.

“Teen vaping has doubled in the past 10 years or so. Thankfully, this means 6 percent or so to 13 percent or so. It’s a growing problem that still affects a small portion of teens,” Tishler told Healthline.

“Unfortunately, adult vaping has grown during this time as well, and the messaging teens get from those adults and from the cannabis industry is that vaping is safe,” he said.

In 2019, the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s Monitoring the Future survey reported that the rates of high school seniors vaping cannabis at least once in the past year had more than doubled over the previous 2 years.

Nearly 21 percent of surveyed 12th graders reported vaping at least once, while 10th graders were close behind at 19 percent.

About 7 percent of eighth graders also report vaping cannabis at least once within the past year.

While the report has regularly tracked cannabis and other recreational drug use, this was the first time it measured how many teens vape cannabis daily. It found about 3.5 percent of high school seniors do so, and 3 percent of sophomores do as well.

But the report did state that fewer high school seniors say they are using prescription drugs such as opioid pain relievers like Vicodin and the ADHD medication Adderall.

“We are heartened to see the continuing decline in the use of many drugs, particularly non-medical use of prescription opioids,” Dr. Nora Volkow , the director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said in a statement .

“However, teens are clearly attracted to vaping products, which are often concentrated amounts of drugs disguised as electronic gadgets,” she said. “Their growing popularity threatens to undo years of progress protecting the health of adolescents in the U.S.”

Besides vaping cannabis, more teens reported vaping nicotine, with nearly 12 percent saying they did so daily.

They listed their top reasons for nicotine vaping as flavor, experimentation, social reasons, and simply “to feel good.”

In addition, the number of high school seniors who said they vape because they have an addiction more than doubled to above 8 percent.

“It is important to note that not all teens know what is in the products they are vaping,” the report stated.