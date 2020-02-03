Share on Pinterest Researchers say there’s been an increase in the number of high school and middle school students who vape. They also believe vaping is leading some students to start smoking cigarettes, too. Getty Images

Researchers report that 21 percent of high school and middle school students in the United States vape e-cigarettes.

That compares with 8 percent of teens who smoke regular cigarettes.

Experts express concerns that students who vape are also more likely to start using tobacco.

They add that the long-term health effects of vaping are still not known.

More high school and middle school students in the United States vape e-cigarettes than smoke regular cigarettes.

And it’s not even close.

A study published today reveals that 21 percent of U.S. students used e-cigarettes in the month before they were questioned, while only 8 percent of students said they smoked cigarettes.

The study also reported that fewer adolescents are current tobacco smokers, and those who do smoke do so less intensely and less frequently.

However, the report stated that more students are using e-cigarettes, and a significant percentage of youth both smoke and vape.

Researchers at the University of Utah, who analyzed 8 years of data on 11,123 middle school and high school students, found that teens who smoke are starting later, are smoking fewer cigarettes per day, and also smoking fewer cigarettes per month.

The percentage of tobacco-using teens classified as “light smokers” — smoking five or fewer cigarettes daily — rose to about 80 percent of all students and 88 percent of female students.

However, while heavy smoking declined sharply among adolescent females between 2011 and 2018, it increased significantly among male students.

“Cigarette use is decreasing, but not decreasing for everyone,” Jessica L. King, PhD, senior study author and an assistant professor at the University of Utah, told Healthline.

Matthew Triplette, MD, MPH, medical director of the Lung Cancer Early Detection and Prevention Program at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance in Washington, told Healthline that while switching from heavy smoking to light smoking can reduce cancer risk, “light smoking has pretty much the same cardiovascular risk as heavy smoking.”