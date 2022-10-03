According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) , the following factors can increase your risk for SAD:

Also called seasonal depression or winter depression, SAD usually starts in the late fall or early winter and typically subsides by spring and summer.

Despite its acronym, SAD is more than simply feeling sad.

While fall brings about colorful leaves and cooler weather, it can also cause seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of recurrent depression that tends to come and go with the seasons.

It is estimated that approximately 10 million Americans experience SAD.

In addition to social withdrawal, the NIH indicates that other common signs and symptoms of SAD include:

low energy

excessive sleepiness (hypersomnia)

overeating

weight gain

craving for carbohydrates

The signs and symptoms of SAD are similar to those of depression because SAD is a form of depression.

“The key to identifying SAD is the distinct seasonal onset and spontaneous remission of symptoms throughout a season,” says psychotherapist Heather Darwall-Smith.

“SAD is known to have a greater prevalence in countries with greater northern latitude where there are fewer daylight hours – the further you are from the equator, the higher the risk.”

Additionally, there’s a chance the disorder could affect more people for the first time in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the toll the outbreak has taken on global mental health.

“Many people experienced symptoms of depression during the lockdown as our activities were curtailed and we were isolated more,” points out Gin Lalli, a solutions-focused psychotherapist.

“As lockdown lifted, we felt better for a short while, but we’ve not really had enough time to process what happened. The change in season may add ‘another layer’ to previously mild symptoms. People who felt they were coping before may now feel overwhelmed.”

Similarly, Darwall-Smith believes many people are currently experiencing “increased worry” around topics such as the economy and climate change. In her opinion, this can affect your mood.

Despite its prevalence, it’s not entirely clear what causes SAD.

“It has been hypothesized that SAD occurs due to changes in how the body produces melatonin, a hormone that controls your sleep cycle,” says Darwall-Smith.

The overproduction of this hormone can cause excessive sleepiness.

“Certain neurotransmitters have also been implicated, and SAD has been linked with dysfunction in the serotonin system, which can result in a low mood,” she adds.

The good news is there are many ways you can manage the disorder.