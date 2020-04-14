Share on Pinterest In a new survey, about one-third of people in the United States reported that they drink while working from home. Getty Images

A new study reports that about a third of people in the United States who are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic are also drinking on the job.

About 36 percent of men and 26 percent of women said they drink during work hours.

Experts say alcohol consumption while working can affect job performance and could be noticed by employers.

The experts also expressed concerns over the possibility that heavy alcohol use could increase during shelter-in-place orders.

The stigma of drinking and driving could be replaced by drinking while working if the COVID-19 shutdown goes on much longer.

In such a world, supervisors and human resource representatives might replace the police when it comes to enforcement.

About 1 in 3 Americans are drinking alcohol while working from home during the current COVID-19 lockdown, according to a new study published on the website Alcohol.org.

In the study, officials at American Addiction Centers (AAC) asked 3,000 people in the United States if they were drinking while working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 32 percent said they were more likely to drink during work hours at home as opposed to when they worked elsewhere. About 36 percent of men and 26 percent of women surveyed said they’re drinking on the clock.

“Drinking is directly related to the anxiety and fear surrounding COVID-19,” Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, ABHM, FASAM, FAMA, chief medical officer of AAC, told Healthline. “Many in the workforce are in recovery, and this time of social distancing, self-imposed isolation, and uncertainty can trigger a relapse. The stress of work and a pandemic, in addition to many other everyday factors, can cause some to drink.”

“On the other hand, certainly there is a portion of the population who believes that they can get away with alcohol consumption during work hours because they’re completely out of sight of supervisors,” Weinstein said.