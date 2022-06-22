Share on Pinterest Natalia Gdovskaia/Getty Images

Researchers report that the number of adolescents in the United States receiving vaccinations against the human papillomavirus (HPV) is increasing, especially among boys.

Experts say this is important because HPV can lead to a variety of cancer in both males and females.

Efforts are underway to increase HPV vaccination rates in underserved communities.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) poses a health threat to both males and females.

Despite that, HPV vaccination campaigns initially focused on adolescent girls. That has now changed.

In a new study, researchers are now reporting that vaccination rates among boys are rising rapidly.

Overall, the researchers noted that more than 75 percent of all adolescents in the United States ages 13 to 17 had received at least one dose of the HPV vaccine by 2020. That was up from about 56 percent in 2015.

In 2020, about 59 percent of 13-year-olds to 19-year-olds were fully vaccinated against HPV, compared to roughly 40 percent in 2015, the researchers noted.

Complete protection requires two to three doses of the Gardasil or Cervarix vaccines, depending on the age of the person.

Nearly as many boys as girls have now been vaccinated against HPV, the researchers reported. They noted that 73 percent of males had received at least one dose in 2020, compared to 76 percent of females.

That 3 percent gender gap in HPV vaccination has declined from 13 percent in 2015, according to the study from the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The initial focus for HPV vaccination testing and authorization was for females, based on the clear benefit they experienced in cervical cancer prevention,” said Dr. Mark T. Loafman, a Cook County Health family physician in Chicago who specializes in infectious disease outbreaks, public health, healthcare research and health policy.

“Males were wisely added subsequently… and we have been playing ‘catch up’ for males in terms of education and awareness. This study suggests we are indeed catching up,” he added.

Having a healthcare professional recommend the HPV shot was the single most influential favor in determining whether adolescents got vaccinated, the study found.

More than 80 percent of those who received a doctor’s recommendation were vaccinated, including 79 percent of boys and 81 percent of girls.