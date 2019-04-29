Jilly Moss shared images of her hospitalized infant daughter on Facebook.

Jilly Moss and her daughter Alba before the infant contracted measles. Photo courtesy Jilly Moss

Multiple outbreaks of the measles virus in the United States and across the globe have resulted in a worldwide spike of cases.

In the United States alone, there have been 704 cases of the measles , breaking a 25-year record. The United Kingdom has also seen an increase in measles cases in recent years, with at least 32 diagnosed just in the Manchester area this year.

These outbreaks are particularly concerning for infants, who are especially vulnerable to the highly contagious virus and too young to be immunized.

The virus is easily transmitted and can remain in the air for two hours after a person infected with measles has left the area.

Jilly Moss, a mother in the United Kingdom, recently experienced the measles outbreak firsthand. Moss’ infant daughter, Alba, contracted the measles before she was old enough to get vaccinated.

Moss shared a series of photos on Facebook detailing her baby’s painful, life-threatening battle with the measles.

“We just want to share our story and show people how poorly babies and vulnerable people can become with the virus. Alba is recovering well from it, but other babies and children have not been so lucky,” Moss told Healthline.

Alba was too young to be vaccinated and spent days in the hospital with a high fever and eyes swollen shut. Photo courtesy Jilly Moss

The infant was admitted to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London for eight days, where doctors worked around the clock to treat Alba and bring her back to good health. While the hospital wouldn’t comment on a patient’s condition, they didn’t dispute Moss’ account.

“It has been absolutely horrific watching our daughter fight this with her eyes swollen shut for 4 days. She has been in the dark, scared with a high fever that lasted for over two weeks,” Moss wrote on Facebook.

Moss added that the infection could have been prevented if more children older than Alba had been vaccinated.

She said she’s sharing her story to encourage more parents to get their children vaccinated.