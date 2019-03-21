Share on Pinterest Experts say moisturizing your skin twice a day is a healthy habit. Getty Images

It makes sense that moisturizing the skin is the best way to keep it from getting dry and itchy.

But what if there is a link between dry skin and a host of age-related diseases?

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) have concluded that age-damaged skin could be a contributing factor to a number of age-related conditions such as heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

In research published earlier this month in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, scientists described their observations in studying older adults at the San Francisco Veterans Administration Health System.

“Aged humans exhibit chronic, subclinical systemic inflammation, commonly termed ‘inflamm-aging’, which has been further linked to the downstream emergence of a variety of age-associated chronic disorders, including cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr. Mao-Qiang Man, the study’s senior author and dermatologist at UCSF, explained to Healthline.

To understand this, it helps to understand what cytokines are.

These small proteins are released by the body’s immune system to signal inflammation in damaged areas of the skin.

If enough of them get into the circulation system, the “inflamm-aging” process begins. Older adults are more prone to this because their skin is more prone to damage.

After the UCSF study concluded, researchers found that seniors who used three milliliters of skin cream to moisturize, twice a day, had significantly fewer cytokines linked to chronic diseases.

Dr. Gayatri Devi, a neurologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York and author of a book on Alzheimer’s disease, told Healthline that it’s long been understood that inflammatory markers are associated with pathological changes associated with aging such as cardiovascular and Alzheimer’s disease.

“The idea of using a simple treatment like a skin emollient as one way to reduce age-associated inflammation is both intriguing and appealing, and worth further evaluation,” she said.

Another expert interviewed by Healthline says that the research highlights the importance of properly moisturized skin — especially in older adults.