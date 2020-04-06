Share on Pinterest Researchers say the “mod” devices’ box-like design is more efficient at delivering nicotine. Getty Images

Researchers say that teens who use modified e-cigarette devices smoke significantly more cigarettes in later years than teens who use vape pens.

They said they aren’t certain why these modified devices are more powerful than vaping pens, but it could be related to “mods” being more efficient at delivering nicotine.

The researchers are doing more studies to see if more regulation of e-cigarettes is necessary.

Flavored e-cigarettes — and ads promoting them — have come under increasing fire from regulators.

The issue is that the flavors and ads seemed targeted at children, and the concern is that people who smoke at a younger age are more likely to smoke into adulthood.

Jessica Barrington-Trimis, however, wants to see if there are other factors in hooking young smokers.

In particular, she wants to study the actual e-cigarette devices.

“One of the things we’ve been particularly interested in is whether there are certain characteristics of e-cigarettes that increase the likelihood of more dangerous smoking behavior,” Barrington-Trimis, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Southern California’s Tobacco Center of Regulatory Science, told Healthline.

Plus, she noted, those characteristics — the type of vaping device, whether they use a nicotine “e-liquid,” and how that e-liquid is used in the device — “are things that are amenable to regulation.”

So Barrington-Trimis and her colleagues looked at data from a survey of teenagers in Southern California.

Their findings, published today, found that 18-year-olds who used modified e-cigarette devices smoked about six times as many cigarettes the next year than those who never used e-cigarettes.

Those who used other vaping devices smoked more cigarettes than non-users but not as many as those who used modified devices.

The data is from 2015 to 2017, largely before new products such as Juul became widespread among e-cigarette users. It also isn’t yet clear what exactly may have caused the increased likelihood among those using modified devices.

But if further research finds this trend continuing and can explain the reasons for it, it could open the door to further regulations aimed at limiting the likelihood kids become adult smokers.