Given the lower effectiveness of two doses against infection, a third dose may also be needed in younger children.

The clinical data from these trials have not yet been peer-reviewed. Moderna announced Wednesday that it plans to submit an application to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months to under 6 years of age. No COVID-19 vaccines are authorized in the United States for this age group. The company also released interim results from two phase 2/3 clinical trials — in children 6 months to under 2 years and in children 2 years to under 6 years. These showed that two doses of the pediatric vaccine generated similar immune responses in young children, as seen with the two-dose series given to 18- to 25-year-olds. The dose given to younger children was one-quarter of what is given to adults. “Given the need for a vaccine against COVID-19 in infants and young children, we are working with the U.S. FDA and regulators globally to submit these data as soon as possible,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. The clinical data from these trials have not yet been peer-reviewed.

Similar immune response as in young adults, but lower efficacy In children 6 months to 2 years, two doses of the Moderna vaccine were 43.7 percent effective against symptomatic infection. In children 2 to under 6 years, they were 37.5 percent effective against infection. This is much lower than the efficacy against infection seen in the original clinical trials of the mRNA vaccines for adults. But those initial studies were done before the appearance of Omicron, which has mutations that allow it to evade some of the immune protection offered by the vaccines and prior infection. Moderna’s clinical trials in younger children were carried out when Omicron was the dominant variant, the company said. Real-world studies in adults show that two doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines offer less protection against infection by Omicron than they did against the original strain of the coronavirus. However, two doses still offer protection against severe illness and hospitalization . A booster dose enhances that protection. There were no severe cases, hospitalizations, or deaths in Moderna’s clinical trials in younger children, so the company cannot estimate how much protection the vaccine offers against those outcomes. The company said the side-effect profile of its vaccine was favorable and was similar to what is seen in older children, adolescents, and adults. Most side effects in younger children were mild or moderate and more frequent after the second dose. The company said the rates of fever were similar to what is seen with other pediatric vaccines. No children developed inflammation of the heart or in the tissue around the heart — myocarditis or pericarditis — after vaccination. There were also no reported cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, which children can develop after coronavirus infection.