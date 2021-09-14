Share on Pinterest Experts say a combination shot for COVID-19 and the flu would be more convenient.

Moderna is starting to develop a combination vaccine for COVID-19 and influenza.

Experts say a combination shot would be more convenient for consumers and more efficient for medical professionals.

They hope such a shot can boost vaccination compliance for both COVID-19 and the flu.

As experts move closer toward deciding if COVID-19 vaccines will require an annual booster, one vaccine producer is hedging bets and starting to develop a combination COVID-19 booster/influenza shot.

Moderna, which received an emergency use approval for their COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020 and is awaiting full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, is in the process of creating that combination shot.

“Why develop a COVID-19 and influenza booster? Because these are both respiratory viruses that we have observed really increase in incidence over the winter months, particularly when we’re driven indoors,” Dr. Jacqueline Miller, a senior vice president of Moderna, said at the company’s annual R&D Day last week.

She added that convenience may be key to long-term success against both illnesses.

“Should COVID-19 become an endemic disease, it would increase both convenience and compliance for patients if they were able to get those boosters in a single shot,” she said.

Dr. Paul Goepfert, the director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, notes that we still “don’t know what’s going to happen” with COVID-19 booster shots.

However, he said, if boosters are needed, a combination shot with an annual flu vaccination makes sense.

“It’s more about convenience than anything,” Goepfert told Healthline.

Because of that, he said, he does not believe Moderna is putting the cart before the horse by pursuing this.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, agrees.

He told Healthline that Moderna’s investment in creating the combo shot could be a sign that we will need annual boosters for COVID-19.

“No company would invest in this” without a strong feeling it will be needed, Schaffner said.