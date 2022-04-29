Share on Pinterest LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – 2022/04/22: A health worker draws the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as she prepares to administer the spring booster also known as fourth jab to a person at a vaccination clinic. SOPA Images/Getty Images

Moderna has submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency authorization of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years of age, the company said Thursday.

“We believe mRNA-1273 will be able to safely protect these children against SARS-CoV-2, which is so important in our continued fight against COVID-19 and will be especially welcomed by parents and caregivers,” Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said in a news release.

The vaccine is a two-dose regimen, given at one-quarter the strength of the adult vaccine.

No COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized in the U.S. for children under 5.

While coronavirus cases have dropped sharply since the January peak of the Omicron wave, the virus continues to circulate. New Omicron subvariants — such as BA.2.12.1 — are also driving a rise in cases in some parts of the country.

This comes as mask policies and other public health measures have been largely abandoned throughout the country, leaving younger children vulnerable to coronavirus infection — and many parents anxious for a vaccine to be authorized soon.

Dr. Diego Hijano, an infectious disease specialist at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., said even though cases are currently low in many parts of the country, it makes sense to have a vaccine available to younger children before the next surge.

“It takes time for children to be fully protected,” he said, “because it’s two doses separated by several weeks, in the case of this vaccine, and then you have to wait two weeks after the second dose for full protection.”

In addition, he said there is a need to have vaccines available to protect younger children from coronavirus infection.

“We know they can get severe disease and they can be hospitalized, even if they don’t have a co-morbidity,” he said. “We also have very few options to treat [this age group] because most of the treatment options are for adults or children over 12 years of age.”

The FDA has scheduled meetings of its independent vaccine advisory group for June 8, 21, and 22 to review applications by Moderna & Pfizer/BioNTech for the use of their vaccines in younger children.

The dates are tentative because none of the applications are complete, the FDA said in a statement.

However, “the agency understands the urgency to authorize a vaccine for age groups who are not currently eligible for vaccination and will work diligently to complete our evaluation of the data,” the statement said.