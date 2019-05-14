Share on Pinterest Kharina Kharuddin shared a video of herself going through a panic attack on Instagram. Photo via Kharina Kharuddin.

In model Kharina Kharuddin’s new video, you won’t see her posing against the sunlit waves of some tropical paradise. You won’t see her modeling the summer’s trendiest bathing suites.

Instead, you’ll see her hyperventilating in sheer terror; she’s having one “the worst” panic attacks of her life.

The video, which she recently shared to her nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram, portrays her in a uniquely vulnerable light.

And that’s the whole point.

“I hope people start realizing how real and how big a problem this is in the world,” Kharuddin told Healthline in an email. “So many people belittle mental health and try to push it down however that doesn’t solve the problem and probably only makes it worse in most cases. So I hope I managed to somehow help raise awareness or help those going through something similar remember that they are not alone.”

Topping more than 300,000 views, the video has certainly started a conversation. The comment section beneath the video has become one of love and encouragement among her online community.

“For someone who has had intense panic attacks in the past in the public, it feels a little less isolating of an experience, when I see you battle with it,” wrote one commenter.