Major League Baseball has announced a partnership deal with leading CBD brand Charlotte’s Web

The multi-year deal will see Charlotte’s Web products promoted at Major League Baseball events.

Experts say this partnership is a step forward in reducing the stigma that surrounds CBD use.

CBD, derived from the cannabis plant, is linked with numerous health and wellbeing benefits.

Safe CBD use can promote better sleep, aid recovery, reduce inflammation, and treat anxiety.

You may have seen CBD products on the shelves at your local pharmacy. Now, these hemp-based products have been endorsed by Major League Baseball.

The organization recently announced that it has formed a multi-year partnership with market-leading CBD brand Charlotte’s Web.

Major League Baseball is the first major professional sports league to form a sponsorship deal with a CBD company.

In a press release, Charlotte’s Web described the partnership as filling a gap for “players and consumers demanding safe, natural options to support recovery, help keep calm under pressure, and help sleep cycles and focus.”

As part of the deal, Charlotte’s Web products, which receive the NSF Certified for Sport® designation, will be promoted across Major League Baseball’s media platforms and events, helping them to connect with the league’s 180 million-strong fan base.

In a statement, Noah Garden, Major League Baseball chief revenue officer, said the organization was “excited” about the possibilities this partnership offers as “CBD becomes a more widely adopted part of the health and wellness regimen of our players and fans.”

Eoin Keenan, the co-founder of CBD brand Goodrays, says this is a massive milestone for the CBD industry.

“Major League Baseball is the first of the four major US professional sports leagues to partner with a CBD brand, following in the wake of the World Surf League, the PGA and numerous athletes from the NFL, NBA, Premier League, and professional boxing,” he points out.

Keenan isn’t surprised that Major League Baseball has chosen to partner with a CBD brand. “CBD has become a big hit among athletes across the globe gaining endorsements (and often investments) from the likes of Kevin Garnett, Mike Tyson, Rob Gronkowski, and David Beckham,” he notes.

Likewise, Abbas Kanani, superintendent pharmacist at Chemist Click, believes pro sports is endorsing CBD because of its many health and well-being benefits.

“Major League Baseball has likely chosen to partner with a CBD brand because of CBD’s medicinal benefits, particularly those associated with injury recovery and pain management,” he says.

“There’s also been a lot of investment in CBD research and new clinical findings, which make it more appealing to be associated with a CBD brand.”