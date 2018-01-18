Congress debates a budget bill that includes CHIP funding. If it doesn’t pass, children’s health programs could run out of money by the end of this month. Share on Pinterest Families across the nation are anxiously waiting to see if lawmakers will continue to fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which helps nearly 9 million children obtain health insurance. While funding for CHIP officially lapsed last year, Congress passed $2.8 billion in stopgap funding in December designed to keep the program alive for a few months. That funding bought some time for states… but not much. A new analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 16 states projected a funding shortfall before the end of this month, putting hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of children at risk for losing coverage. With Congress facing a January 19 deadline to pass a spending bill to fund the federal government, experts in medical and public health industries are hoping that CHIP will finally be fully funded. However, with the deadline just one day away, CHIP’s future remains uncertain.

The history of CHIP CHIP, which was passed by Congress in 1997, costs approximately $13 billion a year with almost $10 billion paid for by the federal government, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. States administer the program to help fund coverage for children in families that make too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to afford health insurance. While this federal block-grant program is now in limbo, it’s been popular among both Democrats and Republicans since its inception 21 years ago. The program is also a money saver. Earlier this month, an analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) found that funding CHIP would result in net savings for the federal government of $6 billion, compared to other healthcare coverage options. “Extending funding for CHIP for 10 years yields net savings to the federal government because the federal costs of the alternatives to providing coverage through CHIP (primarily Medicaid, subsidized coverage in the marketplaces, and employment-based insurance) are larger than the costs of providing coverage through CHIP during that period,” CBO officials said in their report.